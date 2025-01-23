Left Menu

Kejriwal Vows to Eradicate Unemployment in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, pledged to prioritize youth employment in Delhi, aiming to eradicate unemployment within five years by enhancing job opportunities. He underscored AAP's efforts in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, highlighting the urgency of addressing joblessness to prevent societal issues.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has pledged to prioritize employment for youths in Delhi. He expressed his commitment to eradicating unemployment over the next five years by providing ample job opportunities.

Kejriwal highlighted his administration's strides over the past decade, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Yet, he lamented the plight of educated youths who remain jobless and susceptible to crime, stressing the importance of securing employment to prevent societal woes.

The AAP leader identified a dedicated team to spearhead this initiative, assigning tasks to key figures in the party. The Delhi Assembly elections are approaching, with voting on February 5 and counting on February 8, where AAP aims to continue its winning streak in the face of opposition from Congress and BJP.

