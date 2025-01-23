Pope Francis Warns of AI's Crisis of Truth at Davos

Pope Francis delivered a stark message to global leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging rigorous oversight of artificial intelligence. The pontiff highlighted the technology's dual nature, praising its capabilities while warning of its potential to deepen a 'crisis of truth'.

The Pope's message, read by Cardinal Peter Turkson, acknowledged the near-human quality of AI outputs and the critical concerns about its impact on public truth. He emphasized the need for governments and businesses to employ due diligence to navigate AI's complexities.

Francis, who has prioritized ethical considerations of AI, reiterated his stance from previous forums, such as the Group of Seven summit, against letting algorithms dictate human destiny. This came in light of his own experience with an AI-generated deepfake image.

