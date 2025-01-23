French Sports Sector in Uproar Over Budget Cuts

In a dramatic turn of events, French sports officials made a bold exit during a speech by newly appointed minister Marie Barsacq, in protest against proposed budget cuts of 33% for the sports sector. This comes merely months after France hosted the celebrated Paris Olympics.

Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced plans for significant fiscal tightening, aiming to extract around 50 billion euros from the 2025 budget, in order to sustain economic growth. The drafted budget proposal targets a deficit of 5% to 5.5% of the GDP. This prompted Marie-Amelie Le Fur, head of the national sports agency, to question Barsacq about the cutbacks at a meeting in the National Olympic Committee.

The discontent was palpable as around 30 officials, including federation leaders, departed the room. Meanwhile, David Lappartient, president of CNOSF, criticized the government's financial trajectory in a letter to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. The government is negotiating this contentious budget with a parliamentary decision expected soon.

