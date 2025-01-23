Yogi Challenges Kejriwal Amid Yamuna Pollution Debate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a sharp critique of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding the alleged pollution in the Yamuna River. Adityanath, emphasizing accountability, challenged Kejriwal to undertake a dip in the Yamuna, drawing a parallel with his own recent dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj alongside his state cabinet members.

Speaking at a public rally, Adityanath questioned, "If as a Chief Minister, my ministers and I can take a dip in the Sangam, I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal if he can do the same in the Yamuna with his ministers?" He accused the Delhi leadership of failing to advance development and compromising the future of its youth.

Adityanath further remarked that Delhi, which ought to be a benchmark for development, is grappling with basic infrastructure deficiencies. Highlighting contrasts, he pointed to Ghaziabad and Noida as models of basic amenities. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, will witness fierce competition as tensions intensify between AAP and BJP.

