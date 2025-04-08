Left Menu

Religious Flag Sparks Controversy at Prayagraj Dargah

A sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended for negligence after a religious flag was hoisted at a dargah in Prayagraj. The suspension followed an inquiry. Three individuals were named in a case, with one arrested. The incident disrupted harmony during a religious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:32 IST
Religious Flag Sparks Controversy at Prayagraj Dargah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Prayagraj, a sub-inspector and two constables faced suspension due to negligence linked to a religious flag being hoisted at a local dargah. The incident, occurring on Ram Navami, led to tension as religious slogans were raised.

An inquiry spearheaded by Additional DCP Pushkar Verma concluded with the suspension of Bahariya outpost in-charge, Ravi Katiyar, alongside constables Anshu Kumar and Sunil Kumar Yadav. The incident prompted a case naming three individuals, with key suspect Manendra Singh apprehended and jailed on Monday.

The dargah incident raised community concerns, as both Hindu and Muslim devotees frequent the sacred space. Police intervention successfully dispersed the group, aiming to restore peace and prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025