Religious Flag Sparks Controversy at Prayagraj Dargah
A sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended for negligence after a religious flag was hoisted at a dargah in Prayagraj. The suspension followed an inquiry. Three individuals were named in a case, with one arrested. The incident disrupted harmony during a religious event.
In Prayagraj, a sub-inspector and two constables faced suspension due to negligence linked to a religious flag being hoisted at a local dargah. The incident, occurring on Ram Navami, led to tension as religious slogans were raised.
An inquiry spearheaded by Additional DCP Pushkar Verma concluded with the suspension of Bahariya outpost in-charge, Ravi Katiyar, alongside constables Anshu Kumar and Sunil Kumar Yadav. The incident prompted a case naming three individuals, with key suspect Manendra Singh apprehended and jailed on Monday.
The dargah incident raised community concerns, as both Hindu and Muslim devotees frequent the sacred space. Police intervention successfully dispersed the group, aiming to restore peace and prevent further unrest.
