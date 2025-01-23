Botswana's New Era: Diamond Deal on the Horizon

Botswana's newly elected President, Duma Boko, has expressed optimism about finalizing a diamond sales agreement with De Beers in the near future.

In a Reuters NEXT interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Boko noted that his government and De Beers have reached consensus on most aspects of the deal, with minor details remaining. 'I'm hoping it is tomorrow,' he stated regarding the signing of the pact.

Botswana stands as the world's leading diamond producer by value. The diamond sales agreement with De Beers has been pending since 2023, when both parties agreed on its terms. Boko's unforeseen electoral triumph marked a significant shift from the party that led for nearly sixty years.

(With inputs from agencies.)