Botswana's New Era: Diamond Deal on the Horizon
Botswana's President Duma Boko anticipates signing a diamond sales agreement with De Beers soon. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Boko mentioned that most issues were resolved, and he hoped the deal would be finalized imminently. In 2023, Botswana and De Beers agreed on the pact, which remains unsigned since Boko's unexpected election victory.
Botswana's newly elected President, Duma Boko, has expressed optimism about finalizing a diamond sales agreement with De Beers in the near future.
In a Reuters NEXT interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Boko noted that his government and De Beers have reached consensus on most aspects of the deal, with minor details remaining. 'I'm hoping it is tomorrow,' he stated regarding the signing of the pact.
Botswana stands as the world's leading diamond producer by value. The diamond sales agreement with De Beers has been pending since 2023, when both parties agreed on its terms. Boko's unforeseen electoral triumph marked a significant shift from the party that led for nearly sixty years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore
Trump Skips Davos in Favor of Virtual Address
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
Maharashtra CM Aims for Investment Boost at Davos 2025
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges