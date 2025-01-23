Left Menu

Botswana's New Era: Diamond Deal on the Horizon

Botswana's President Duma Boko anticipates signing a diamond sales agreement with De Beers soon. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Boko mentioned that most issues were resolved, and he hoped the deal would be finalized imminently. In 2023, Botswana and De Beers agreed on the pact, which remains unsigned since Boko's unexpected election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:17 IST
Botswana's New Era: Diamond Deal on the Horizon

Botswana's newly elected President, Duma Boko, has expressed optimism about finalizing a diamond sales agreement with De Beers in the near future.

In a Reuters NEXT interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Boko noted that his government and De Beers have reached consensus on most aspects of the deal, with minor details remaining. 'I'm hoping it is tomorrow,' he stated regarding the signing of the pact.

Botswana stands as the world's leading diamond producer by value. The diamond sales agreement with De Beers has been pending since 2023, when both parties agreed on its terms. Boko's unforeseen electoral triumph marked a significant shift from the party that led for nearly sixty years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025