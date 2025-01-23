Botswana President Calls for Balanced Global Influence in Africa

Botswana President Duma Boko urged Western nations to remain engaged in Africa to counterbalance the growing influence of other global powers, notably China.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, President Boko pointed out that the West had a justified role in Africa's development.

He cautioned that if Western countries do not assert their influence, other nations like China will seize the opportunity to shape Africa's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)