Botswana President Calls for Balanced Global Influence in Africa
Botswana's President Duma Boko emphasized the necessity for Western nations to engage with Africa at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Highlighting China's growing influence on the continent, Boko suggested that the West must be vigilant and active to maintain a balanced global presence in Africa's development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:23 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Botswana President Duma Boko urged Western nations to remain engaged in Africa to counterbalance the growing influence of other global powers, notably China.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, President Boko pointed out that the West had a justified role in Africa's development.
He cautioned that if Western countries do not assert their influence, other nations like China will seize the opportunity to shape Africa's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement