BJP's Bidhuri Counters Delhi CM Atishi Amidst Hooliganism Allegations in Kalkaji Poll Race
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi CM Atishi exchange allegations in the Kalkaji assembly poll race. Atishi accuses Bidhuri of creating an 'atmosphere of terror', while Bidhuri claims worker defections to BJP. Accusations fly as Delhi Assembly elections approach, with polling slated for February 5.
- Country:
- India
In a charged exchange of words, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri rebuffed accusations from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who alleged 'hooliganism' by Bidhuri's camp. The claims come as both candidates vie for the Kalkaji assembly seat in the upcoming Delhi elections.
Ramesh Bidhuri responded to Atishi's allegations by calling them 'frustrations,' citing the defection of 140 AAP workers to the BJP over the past week. He accused Atishi and her party of failing to address key voter issues and of misleading the public in past elections.
Meanwhile, Atishi highlighted incidents of intimidation by Bidhuri's supporters, urging the Election Commission to intervene. She characterized the unfolding political climate in Kalkaji as one influenced by fear and foul play. With Delhi's single-phase election nearing on February 5, competition heats up with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Round-the-Clock Vigilance in Delhi Elections: I-T Department's New Measures
Ridiculous Remarks Overshadow Delhi Elections: Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Focus on Key Issues
CTI Gathers Traders for Key Mahapanchayat Ahead of Delhi Elections
Police Synergy: Ensuring a Safe Republic Day 2025 and Delhi Elections
Income-Tax Department's 24x7 Vigil for Fair Delhi Elections