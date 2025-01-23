BJP's Bidhuri Counters Delhi CM Atishi Amidst Hooliganism Allegations in Kalkaji Poll Race

In a charged exchange of words, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri rebuffed accusations from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who alleged 'hooliganism' by Bidhuri's camp. The claims come as both candidates vie for the Kalkaji assembly seat in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Ramesh Bidhuri responded to Atishi's allegations by calling them 'frustrations,' citing the defection of 140 AAP workers to the BJP over the past week. He accused Atishi and her party of failing to address key voter issues and of misleading the public in past elections.

Meanwhile, Atishi highlighted incidents of intimidation by Bidhuri's supporters, urging the Election Commission to intervene. She characterized the unfolding political climate in Kalkaji as one influenced by fear and foul play. With Delhi's single-phase election nearing on February 5, competition heats up with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

