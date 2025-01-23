Left Menu

BJP's Bidhuri Counters Delhi CM Atishi Amidst Hooliganism Allegations in Kalkaji Poll Race

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi CM Atishi exchange allegations in the Kalkaji assembly poll race. Atishi accuses Bidhuri of creating an 'atmosphere of terror', while Bidhuri claims worker defections to BJP. Accusations fly as Delhi Assembly elections approach, with polling slated for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:32 IST
BJP's Bidhuri Counters Delhi CM Atishi Amidst Hooliganism Allegations in Kalkaji Poll Race
BJP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged exchange of words, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri rebuffed accusations from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who alleged 'hooliganism' by Bidhuri's camp. The claims come as both candidates vie for the Kalkaji assembly seat in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Ramesh Bidhuri responded to Atishi's allegations by calling them 'frustrations,' citing the defection of 140 AAP workers to the BJP over the past week. He accused Atishi and her party of failing to address key voter issues and of misleading the public in past elections.

Meanwhile, Atishi highlighted incidents of intimidation by Bidhuri's supporters, urging the Election Commission to intervene. She characterized the unfolding political climate in Kalkaji as one influenced by fear and foul play. With Delhi's single-phase election nearing on February 5, competition heats up with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025