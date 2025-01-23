Left Menu

Friedrich Merz: A Vision for Germany's Assertive Foreign Policy

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz outlines plans to restore trust with key allies and enhance Germany's assertiveness globally. His vision includes better coordination of national security and reforming Europe's military procurement. He emphasizes strong relations with European partners and unwavering support for Israel.

Friedrich Merz, the German opposition leader potentially poised to be the next chancellor, expressed his desire to restore the confidence of crucial allies and promote a more assertive Germany on the global stage. He unveiled these foreign policy goals in a speech emphasizing European relations.

Merz regards U.S. President Donald Trump's push for Europe to augment its defense as a chance for the continent to bolster its capabilities. Germany's current coalition inefficiencies have hindered strategic cooperation with partners, leading to premature elections. Merz aims to establish a national security council to ensure coherency across Berlin's foreign and defense policies.

Highlighting the need for unity, Merz pledged to repair ties with European allies and enhance weapons delivery to Israel. He called for reforms in Europe's military procurement system to match U.S. standards, and he downplayed Trump's Greenland remarks as an Arctic strategic focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

