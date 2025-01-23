Saudi Arabia's Renewed Commitment to Lebanon's Future

Saudi Arabia has pledged continued support for Lebanon while expressing optimism about the nation's future following conflict with Hezbollah. This statement came from the kingdom's foreign minister during a significant visit to Beirut.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud underscored the importance of reforms in his discussions with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun. The meeting marked the first trip to the Lebanese capital by a top Saudi diplomat in 15 years.

This visit reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering stability and progress in Lebanon, with hopes for reform-driven positive change after years of conflict-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)