Trump's Call for Global Rate Cuts Echoes Through Davos

In a commanding speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded an immediate reduction in interest rates from the Federal Reserve, citing dropping oil prices as a catalyst for the change.

Trump urged that this monetary policy shift should extend globally, with nations around the world encouraged to follow America's lead in lowering their rates.

This statement signals a push for coordinated international economic strategies, as Trump highlights the volatile energy market's impact on global finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)