Trump's Call for Global Rate Cuts Echoes Through Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, called for an immediate drop in interest rates, suggesting that other countries should follow suit. He emphasized that falling oil prices would justify such a move, aiming for a coordinated international monetary policy shift.

Updated: 23-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:03 IST
In a commanding speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded an immediate reduction in interest rates from the Federal Reserve, citing dropping oil prices as a catalyst for the change.

Trump urged that this monetary policy shift should extend globally, with nations around the world encouraged to follow America's lead in lowering their rates.

This statement signals a push for coordinated international economic strategies, as Trump highlights the volatile energy market's impact on global finance.

