Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Discuss Economic Ambitions
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss economic ambitions and opportunities for collaboration. They also focused on regional stability, security, and counter-terrorism efforts. A $600 billion investment plan was mentioned by the Saudi state news agency.
In a significant phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman explored the kingdom's international economic ambitions and trade possibilities, reported the White House. This marks Trump's first foreign leader discussion since assuming office.
The dialogue also encompassed regional stability and reinforcing security in the Middle East, alongside tackling terrorism—integral issues during their exchange.
Significantly, the Saudi state news agency highlighted a $600 billion investment plan, though it's absence in the U.S. announcement has piqued interest.
