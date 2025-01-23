Left Menu

Trump Unleashes Tariff Threats at Davos Forum

During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump called for lower oil prices and interest rates, criticizing traditional allies and threatening tariffs. Trump's speech addressed global business leaders, raising concerns over his plans for tariffs and calling for economic changes in trade, taxation, and energy policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, making a strong case for reducing global oil prices, interest rates, and taxes, while issuing a stark warning about potential tariffs on foreign-manufactured products.

During his video conference speech on Thursday, Trump emphasized his plans to press Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices, positioning these statements as among his first significant international economic comments since taking office four days prior.

His critiques were particularly harsh towards Canada and the European Union, reiterating threats of new tariffs and criticizing their import policies, which he blames for America's trade deficit. The speech also covered his broader economic agenda, including deregulation, fostering U.S. manufacturing supremacy through energy initiatives, and cutting taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

