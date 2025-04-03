Canada's Trade Deficit Surprises with Record-level Imports and Exports

In a surprising turn of events, Canada registered a trade deficit in February despite maintaining near-record levels in both exports and imports. Statistics Canada reported the deficit at C$1.52 billion, reflecting a shift from the 32-month high surplus of C$3.13 billion in January.

The unexpected trade deficit emerged as U.S. businesses stockpiled inventories to lessen the impact of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. This buildup in inventories has played a role in the altering trade dynamics, seen in Canada's rising trade surplus with the U.S. over the past few months.

February specifically saw a 5.5% decrease in total exports, while imports continued to climb for the fifth month in a row, registering a 0.88% rise. Notably, energy products experienced a significant 6.3% export decline. Despite these shifts, the Canadian dollar appreciated against the U.S. dollar amid this trade activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)