Brazil's Push for Developing Nations' Voice in COP30

Brazil intends to strengthen the influence of developing nations in climate finance discussions at the upcoming COP30 summit. This comes amid challenges following the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Brazil aims to leverage its BRICS leadership to build consensus among developing countries ahead of the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 01:52 IST
Brazil aims to amplify the voices of developing nations in the upcoming COP30 climate finance talks. The head of the summit, Andre Correa do Lago, revealed plans for increased advocacy amid complications due to the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord under President Donald Trump.

Commenting from Brasilia, Correa do Lago mentioned that the negotiations at COP30 are expected to face more difficulties, given the previous U.S. engagement in climate change policies. The summit, set for November in the Amazon city of Belem, will tackle discussions about financial responsibilities in transitioning economies to cleaner energy.

The previous summit ended with wealthy countries pledging $300 billion annually, much less than the developing nations' required $1.3 trillion per year. Brazil intends to leverage its leadership of the BRICS group to gain consensus and strengthen negotiating positions among developing nations.

