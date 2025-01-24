Trump's NATO Spending Stance Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed doubts about the U.S. allocation of funds toward NATO, hinting at a reassessment of the alliance's financial dynamics. Speaking to reporters, Trump questioned the mutual benefits, arguing the U.S. is providing protection without reciprocation.

Trump's comments come amidst his ongoing demand for NATO members to bolster their military spending, raising it to 5% of their GDP. The suggested increase far exceeds the current 2% target set by NATO, a benchmark not yet met by any member, including the United States.

Reaffirming this stand, Trump emphasized at the World Economic Forum in Davos that while the U.S. remains a protective force, the alliance must reconsider its financial commitments to maintain its strength and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)