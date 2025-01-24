Left Menu

Trump's NATO Spending Stance Sparks Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about U.S. spending on NATO, questioning its necessity. He urged NATO members to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP. Trump's comments came after signing an executive order and reiterating his stance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:20 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed doubts about the U.S. allocation of funds toward NATO, hinting at a reassessment of the alliance's financial dynamics. Speaking to reporters, Trump questioned the mutual benefits, arguing the U.S. is providing protection without reciprocation.

Trump's comments come amidst his ongoing demand for NATO members to bolster their military spending, raising it to 5% of their GDP. The suggested increase far exceeds the current 2% target set by NATO, a benchmark not yet met by any member, including the United States.

Reaffirming this stand, Trump emphasized at the World Economic Forum in Davos that while the U.S. remains a protective force, the alliance must reconsider its financial commitments to maintain its strength and fairness.

