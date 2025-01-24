Left Menu

Stargate Ambitions: Trump and Musk Clash Over AI Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed Elon Musk's criticism regarding a $500 billion AI project involving OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. Trump assured the project's financial backing despite Musk's skepticism about funding. Musk's rivalry with OpenAI and his role with Trump's government efficiency efforts add tension to their relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 05:20 IST
Stargate Ambitions: Trump and Musk Clash Over AI Funding
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold announcement earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a $500 billion artificial intelligence project at the White House. The initiative, named Stargate, involves a joint venture with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, promising to create over 100,000 jobs in the U.S.

Present for the launch were SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close ally yet an outspoken critic, cast doubt over the financial viability of the project.

Despite Musk's skepticism and his rivalry with Altman, Trump remains unfazed. The president emphasized the financial strength of those backing the venture, assuring that, although Musk may have his doubts, the vision for Stargate remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025