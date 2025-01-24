Stargate Ambitions: Trump and Musk Clash Over AI Funding
U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed Elon Musk's criticism regarding a $500 billion AI project involving OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. Trump assured the project's financial backing despite Musk's skepticism about funding. Musk's rivalry with OpenAI and his role with Trump's government efficiency efforts add tension to their relations.
In a bold announcement earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a $500 billion artificial intelligence project at the White House. The initiative, named Stargate, involves a joint venture with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, promising to create over 100,000 jobs in the U.S.
Present for the launch were SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close ally yet an outspoken critic, cast doubt over the financial viability of the project.
Despite Musk's skepticism and his rivalry with Altman, Trump remains unfazed. The president emphasized the financial strength of those backing the venture, assuring that, although Musk may have his doubts, the vision for Stargate remains steadfast.
