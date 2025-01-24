Left Menu

Owaisi Defends Jailed AIMIM Candidate: Calls for Fair Play in Elections

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi defends Shifa-Ur-Rehman's candidacy despite his imprisonment for alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots. Drawing parallels with George Fernandez, Owaisi stresses that Rehman can win elections from jail. He criticizes the inconsistency in granting bail to political figures accused of serious crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:49 IST
Owaisi Defends Jailed AIMIM Candidate: Calls for Fair Play in Elections
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a compelling case for Shifa-Ur-Rehman's right to contest elections despite being imprisoned due to his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Owaisi drew parallels with the case of George Fernandez, who won elections while jailed, to bolster his argument.

Addressing a public rally, Owaisi highlighted perceived discrepancies in the legal treatment of politicians. He questioned why political figures like Arvind Kejriwal receive bail while others, such as Rehman, remain incarcerated. Owaisi argued that if Kejriwal could run for office after securing bail, Rehman should also be given the chance.

Further critiquing the justice system, Owaisi pointed out that numerous MPs with serious criminal charges occupy seats in Parliament, while Rehman, who he claims is falsely accused, languishes in jail. Owaisi publicly questioned the fairness of the judicial process, calling for accountability and equal treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

