Owaisi Defends Jailed AIMIM Candidate: Calls for Fair Play in Elections

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a compelling case for Shifa-Ur-Rehman's right to contest elections despite being imprisoned due to his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Owaisi drew parallels with the case of George Fernandez, who won elections while jailed, to bolster his argument.

Addressing a public rally, Owaisi highlighted perceived discrepancies in the legal treatment of politicians. He questioned why political figures like Arvind Kejriwal receive bail while others, such as Rehman, remain incarcerated. Owaisi argued that if Kejriwal could run for office after securing bail, Rehman should also be given the chance.

Further critiquing the justice system, Owaisi pointed out that numerous MPs with serious criminal charges occupy seats in Parliament, while Rehman, who he claims is falsely accused, languishes in jail. Owaisi publicly questioned the fairness of the judicial process, calling for accountability and equal treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)