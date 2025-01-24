Lukashenko's Icy Maneuver: Belarus Election Amidst Tensions

Belarus's strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, is back on the ballot, aiming for a seventh presidential term as he shifts the 2025 election to the dead of winter. With opposition jailed or exiled, and political dissent heavily repressed, lukewarm challenges to his leadership are expected.

Lukashenko, a steadfast ally of Moscow, has maintained his grip on power through strategic alliances and controversial elections. His latest move saw the election date advanced to January, strategically reducing the likelihood of large-scale protests similar to those witnessed in 2020.

Political repression in Belarus remains severe. With approximately 1,300 political prisoners and continued collaboration with Russia, including hosting tactical nuclear weapons, Lukashenko appears set to retain tight control over the nation. Exiled opposition figures call the election a 'farce,' urging citizens to reject the undemocratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)