Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Discriminatory Practices in Ayodhya Administration

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for inequitable representation of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities in Ayodhya's administrative roles. Highlighting the alleged bias ahead of Milkipur by-election, Yadav accuses the BJP of misusing the administrative machinery to influence outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:29 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has intensified his criticism of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, citing significant under-representation of backward castes, Dalits, and minorities in Ayodhya's administrative postings.

In a recent post on X, Yadav laid out stark statistical disparities in governance appointments, alleging that communities comprising 90 percent of the population occupy only 20 percent of administrative roles. This comes ahead of the by-election for the Milkipur assembly seat on February 5, a critical contest in Ayodhya district.

Yadav highlighted that just three out of 13 total administrative positions are held by PDA communities, accusing the BJP of employing officials to sway election outcomes. This, he asserts, undermines democratic principles, calling for fair play in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

