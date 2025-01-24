Left Menu

Lukashenko Pardons 15 Before Election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners, including those convicted of extremist activity and drug trafficking, just days ahead of an election that may extend his 31-year rule. The names of the pardoned individuals were not disclosed by state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:47 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted pardons to 15 convicts, including individuals involved in extremist activities and drug trafficking, state media revealed. The announcement comes just two days prior to an election poised to extend Lukashenko's 31-year dominion over the nation.

The state news agency, Belta, confirmed the president's decision but withheld the identities of those pardoned. The move is viewed by many as a strategic step leading up to the anticipated election.

While Lukashenko's long-standing leadership continues to be a subject of international scrutiny, these pardons may serve as an effort to project leniency and control, amidst rising tensions and geopolitical pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

