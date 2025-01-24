Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted pardons to 15 convicts, including individuals involved in extremist activities and drug trafficking, state media revealed. The announcement comes just two days prior to an election poised to extend Lukashenko's 31-year dominion over the nation.

The state news agency, Belta, confirmed the president's decision but withheld the identities of those pardoned. The move is viewed by many as a strategic step leading up to the anticipated election.

While Lukashenko's long-standing leadership continues to be a subject of international scrutiny, these pardons may serve as an effort to project leniency and control, amidst rising tensions and geopolitical pressure.

