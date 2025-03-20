German FM Urges Syria's HTS to Curb Extremists

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued a strong call to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) interim government of Syria, demanding that it control extremist factions within its ranks. Her remarks came during a visit to Damascus, marking the reopening of the German Embassy.

Speaking to the HTS leadership, Baerbock insisted that the group transform rhetoric into tangible action. She emphasized the importance of identifying and controlling extremist groups under its wing, while holding accountable those who have committed crimes.

This visit underlines Germany's commitment to peace and stability in the region, as well as its willingness to engage in dialogue, even with challenging partners, in order to address long-standing issues of extremism and accountability in war-torn Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)