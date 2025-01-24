Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Arrogance and Crime Amid Controversy

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, labeling it as 'Arrogant, Apradhik Party' following an incident involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son, who was accused of misbehaving with police and rash driving. Similar accusations have been made against other AAP members, intensifying political tensions.

Updated: 24-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:32 IST
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing criticism, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declaring that AAP now stands for 'Arrogant, Apradhik Party.' This remark was in response to an incident involving the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who reportedly misbehaved with Delhi Police and was booked for rash driving.

Poonawalla further alleged that this was not an isolated incident for Khan, accusing him and several other AAP MLAs of similar 'gunda' behavior, highhandedness, and VVIP arrogance. 'They consider themselves above the law,' Poonawalla said, referencing accusations that Amanatullah Khan and his party have repeatedly engaged in unlawful behavior.

Earlier, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia also targeted Amanatullah Khan, claiming people like him in the AAP are '100% criminals.' The row comes as police have charged two individuals, including someone claiming to be Khan's son, for rash driving and misbehavior with officers. The Delhi Police registered a case against them while seizing their vehicle and issuing fines for violating traffic laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

