CPI(M) Faces Rally Venue Challenge in Tripura

The Tripura CPI(M) has issued a warning to organize a public rally on the street on January 29 should the BJP-led government in the state refuse their request for a preferred venue. The event coincides with the party's critical 24th state conference, meant to be addressed by prominent leaders, Prakash and Brinda Karat.

However, the government turned down their request, citing that a school holiday cannot be declared for a political event. "They can hold the rally in the non-classroom areas of the school ground," stated the chief minister, explaining the rejection. An alternative request to use Swami Vivekananda Ground was also blocked, as an SHG Fair is scheduled there.

Senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar expressed frustration over the lack of venue availability, indicating that they had sought permissions well in advance, while the Sports Council did not adhere to a 'first come first serve' policy. In defiance, the CPI(M) stressed their intent to take to the streets to voice their stand.

(With inputs from agencies.)