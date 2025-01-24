Left Menu

CPI(M) Faces Rally Venue Challenge in Tripura

The Tripura CPI(M) plans to hold a street rally on January 29 if denied a requested venue by the state’s BJP-led government. The party's state conference is set to coincide. Key figures like Prakash and Brinda Karat will speak if plans proceed. Venue conflicts with a scheduled government event remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:49 IST
CPI(M) Faces Rally Venue Challenge in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura CPI(M) has issued a warning to organize a public rally on the street on January 29 should the BJP-led government in the state refuse their request for a preferred venue. The event coincides with the party's critical 24th state conference, meant to be addressed by prominent leaders, Prakash and Brinda Karat.

However, the government turned down their request, citing that a school holiday cannot be declared for a political event. "They can hold the rally in the non-classroom areas of the school ground," stated the chief minister, explaining the rejection. An alternative request to use Swami Vivekananda Ground was also blocked, as an SHG Fair is scheduled there.

Senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar expressed frustration over the lack of venue availability, indicating that they had sought permissions well in advance, while the Sports Council did not adhere to a 'first come first serve' policy. In defiance, the CPI(M) stressed their intent to take to the streets to voice their stand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025