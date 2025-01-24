In a turbulent week for domestic affairs, the Trump administration is spotlighting federal changes that could reshape the political and economic landscape. The U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated to keep interest rates stable, despite President Donald Trump's requests for further reductions.

Meanwhile, the administration faces backlash over immigration policies and restructuring of federal agencies, as President Trump cancels diversity programs and issues orders affecting national security officials. This has created tension with those opposing his directives.

In another sector, firefighters have halted the Hughes Fire in California after swift action, resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom approving a $2.5 billion aid package. The administration's rapid changes and responses are sending ripples across various spheres of American life, prompting debate and concern nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)