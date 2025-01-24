Governor's Rant Backfires, Boosting DMK Support

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a political surge as Governor RN Ravi's criticisms have inadvertently bolstered support for the ruling DMK. Chief Minister M K Stalin assured party workers that the DMK remains unshaken in its commitment to Dravidian ideology, despite oppositional rhetoric.

Addressing party workers, Stalin celebrated the defection of cadres from Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) to the DMK. He pointed out that such critical remarks from oppositional figures only reinforced the DMK's cause and growth, underlining the enduring influence of the party's Dravidian model of governance.

Despite demands for Governor Ravi's removal, Stalin stressed there was no need for Assembly resolutions against him. He argued that both Ravi and Seeman's criticisms ultimately benefit the DMK by exposing them to public scrutiny and affirming DMK's governance successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)