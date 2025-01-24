Controversial Trump Decree Sparks Mexican Legal Preparations
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to label drug cartels as terrorist groups, feeling it would not help and outlining Mexico's legal preparations in response. She emphasized the need for collaboration over unilateral actions.
In a move sparking international dialogue, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum critiqued U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration categorizing drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Announced at the beginning of Trump's term, the decree has prompted Sheinbaum to rally legal experts to assess its potential economic outcomes, even on entities unrelated to organized crime. "Joint collaboration," she stated, "would be more beneficial than unilateral declarations."
Sheinbaum's administration is gearing up for legal challenges and possible economic repercussions, highlighting the complexities of international policy impacts.
