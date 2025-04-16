Left Menu

Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism

Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir reaffirmed the military's determination to defeat terrorism in Balochistan, emphasizing the resilience of Pakistani forces. He highlighted ongoing commitments against groups like BLA, BLF, and BRA, and underscored national solidarity with Palestinians. Recent militant incidents were cited, demonstrating the country's severe security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:31 IST
Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir (File Photo/ISPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a determined address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir pledged an unwavering fight against terrorism in the troubled region of Balochistan. Munir's resolve was clear as he stated, "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan," affirming the army's steadfast commitment to eliminating these threats.

Munir was explicit about the nation's security priorities, highlighting the sinister activities of groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA). He dismissed the notion that these insurgents could challenge national sovereignty, signaling a robust military response to neutralize them completely.

Highlighting Pakistan's broader geopolitical solidarity, Munir expressed empathy with Gazan Palestinians amid ongoing conflicts, stating, "The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza." The speech coincided with a recent militant assault on the Jaffar Express train, a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025