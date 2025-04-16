Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism

In a determined address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir pledged an unwavering fight against terrorism in the troubled region of Balochistan. Munir's resolve was clear as he stated, "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan," affirming the army's steadfast commitment to eliminating these threats.

Munir was explicit about the nation's security priorities, highlighting the sinister activities of groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA). He dismissed the notion that these insurgents could challenge national sovereignty, signaling a robust military response to neutralize them completely.

Highlighting Pakistan's broader geopolitical solidarity, Munir expressed empathy with Gazan Palestinians amid ongoing conflicts, stating, "The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza." The speech coincided with a recent militant assault on the Jaffar Express train, a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in Balochistan.

