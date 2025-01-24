Left Menu

Indonesian President's Historic Visit Marks Strengthened India-Indonesia Ties

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India, marking his role as chief guest for the Republic-Day celebrations, underscores the strong ties between India and Indonesia. The trip will include discussions on a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, with multiple agreements expected to be concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:58 IST
Indonesian President's Historic Visit Marks Strengthened India-Indonesia Ties
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's presence as the chief guest at India's upcoming Republic-Day celebrations highlights the deepening relationship between the two nations, Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Friday.

Subianto, who arrived in India for a three-day visit, primarily for Republic-Day events, will engage in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key topics include defense, trade, and bilateral cooperation.

This significant visit marks several steps forward in India-Indonesia relations, including potential agreements and further cooperation, solidifying Indonesia's role in India's Act East Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025