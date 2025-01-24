Indonesian President's Historic Visit Marks Strengthened India-Indonesia Ties

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's presence as the chief guest at India's upcoming Republic-Day celebrations highlights the deepening relationship between the two nations, Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Friday.

Subianto, who arrived in India for a three-day visit, primarily for Republic-Day events, will engage in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key topics include defense, trade, and bilateral cooperation.

This significant visit marks several steps forward in India-Indonesia relations, including potential agreements and further cooperation, solidifying Indonesia's role in India's Act East Policy.

