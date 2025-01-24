Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Push to Block UAE Arms Sales Amid Sudan Conflict

Two U.S. lawmakers are attempting to stop arms sales to the UAE, alleging it supplies weapons to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, exacerbating the civil war. Despite a UAE denial, the Biden administration is under pressure to assess the claims. This reflects a complex geopolitical tug-of-war with significant humanitarian implications.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:22 IST
Two U.S. legislators are intensifying efforts to halt arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, citing allegations that the UAE is supplying weapons to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) involved in Sudan's civil war. These claims were bolstered by briefings from the Biden administration and further reporting.

Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Sara Jacobs argue the U.S. cannot overlook the suffering caused by UAE's involvement. They have introduced legislation to block a $1.2 billion arms deal with the UAE, stressing the urgent need to cut off armaments to the RSF to stabilize Sudan.

The UAE denies these allegations, asserting its focus on addressing Sudan's humanitarian crisis and urging for peace. However, the issue underscores the broader geopolitical complexities in the Middle East and highlights one of the world's severe humanitarian disasters.

