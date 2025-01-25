Trump Cuts Security, Fauci Remains Unprotected

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn federal security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist who spearheaded the U.S. COVID-19 response. Sources confirmed the removal, which marks a new instance of protection cuts for former officials since Trump's return to office this week.

In a press conference, Trump explained that government officers should not expect lifetime security details, noting, "at some point your security detail comes off." He added that such protections were also removed for other officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton and former diplomat Mike Pompeo.

Despite continued threats, Fauci has been advised to arrange private security services. Former officials affected by this decision, facing security threats themselves, were provided federal protection until now. Trump has defended his actions, arguing that these individuals are financially capable of securing their own safety.

