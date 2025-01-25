Left Menu

Trump Cuts Security, Fauci Remains Unprotected

Former President Donald Trump has removed federal security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci and several other former officials. Despite threats following his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci will now fund his own security. Trump maintains these individuals should handle their protection privately after serving in government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:20 IST
Trump Cuts Security, Fauci Remains Unprotected
Fauci

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn federal security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist who spearheaded the U.S. COVID-19 response. Sources confirmed the removal, which marks a new instance of protection cuts for former officials since Trump's return to office this week.

In a press conference, Trump explained that government officers should not expect lifetime security details, noting, "at some point your security detail comes off." He added that such protections were also removed for other officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton and former diplomat Mike Pompeo.

Despite continued threats, Fauci has been advised to arrange private security services. Former officials affected by this decision, facing security threats themselves, were provided federal protection until now. Trump has defended his actions, arguing that these individuals are financially capable of securing their own safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025