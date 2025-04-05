Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Indian Pharma and U.S. Health Workforce

President Donald Trump's administration is reshaping the pharmaceutical and healthcare landscapes, with potential tariffs on Indian pharma stocks and widespread staff cuts at the FDA. The tariff threat reversed gains made by Indian pharmaceutical stocks, while FDA layoffs have raised concerns about the integrity of drug review systems.

The Trump administration's strategy extends beyond U.S. borders, as seen in Novo Nordisk's executive changes and Sarepta Therapeutics' halted trials. This international dimension highlights the interconnectedness of global health policy shifts driven by the administration's actions.

From potential tariffs, judicial blocks on funding cuts, to industry-specific restructures, the Trump administration is making waves across sectors. As the pharmaceutical sphere reacts, the global market will be closely watching these developments with anticipation and anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)