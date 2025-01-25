Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S.-Vietnam Trade Tensions Examined
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed trade imbalances in a call with Vietnam's Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son. The talks centered on the U.S.-Vietnam relationship, South China Sea tensions, and highlighted Vietnam's trade surplus with the U.S., which might lead to U.S. tariffs.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio initiated talks with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on Friday. The discussion focused on addressing trade imbalances amid shared concerns over China's maneuvers in the South China Sea.
This marks the first communication between the top diplomats of the two nations under President Trump's new administration. During the call, they celebrated the 30th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations and acknowledged advancements under the 2023 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
However, trade tensions loom large. U.S. data highlights a worrying 18% increase in the trade deficit with Vietnam, reaching over $110 billion in 2024 alone. Analysts warn that this could provoke broad tariffs from the U.S., especially as Vietnam ranks among the top countries with a trade surplus with America.
