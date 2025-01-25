Pete Hegseth Confirmed as U.S. Defense Secretary Amidst Political Turmoil

Pete Hegseth, after a contentious and closely contested process, was confirmed as the next U.S. Defense Secretary. This development marked a significant victory for President Donald Trump, who faced intense opposition from Senate Democrats and even some members of his own party.

The confirmation came after a deadlocked 50-50 vote in the Senate, which required Vice President JD Vance to break the tie in favor of Hegseth. This decisive move underscored the political maneuvering pivotal to securing Hegseth's position.

Despite fierce objections and a split among Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation highlights the fractious political climate and the challenges ahead for the Trump administration in maintaining support across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)