Hegseth Confirmed as U.S. Defense Secretary After Historic Tie-breaker Vote

On Friday, Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the U.S. defense secretary following a tight 50-50 Senate vote, resolved by Vice President JD Vance, who broke the tie. This marks a notable victory for President Donald Trump, facing fierce opposition from Democrats and some Republicans against his contentious nominee.

Hegseth, previously a Fox News personality and decorated veteran, assumes his role amid skepticism about his qualifications and strategies, especially concerning women in combat roles. His confirmation, facilitated by Trump's strong backing, highlights the president's influence over the Republican Party.

Despite concerns about his management skills and past allegations of misconduct, Hegseth is expected to implement significant changes in the Pentagon. As the U.S. military plans troop deployment to the border, Hegseth's stance on critical foreign policy issues remains uncertain.

