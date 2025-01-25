Trump's Executive Moves Reignite Abortion Debate
President Donald Trump restored U.S. participation in two anti-abortion pacts, including the Mexico City Policy. This decision, part of broader restrictive measures on abortion, drew criticism from advocates who argue it limits healthcare access worldwide and hinders gender equality progress.
In a move reigniting the nation's contentious abortion debate, President Donald Trump on Friday wielded his executive authority to reinstate U.S. involvement in two international anti-abortion agreements. Notably, this includes the Mexico City Policy, characterized by critics as a 'global gag rule' due to its restrictive impact on abortion advocacy.
Established initially by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the Mexico City Policy has been rescinded by each Democratic president only to be reinstated by Republican administrations. Trump, after his successful 2024 campaign, pushed to eliminate funding for organizations involved in abortion advocacy, sparking debate over healthcare access globally.
Pointing to research indicating unintended consequences like increased unplanned pregnancies, critics argue that these measures hinder the progress of gender equality by restricting women's ability to complete education and join the workforce. Alongside the U.S. rejoining the Geneva Consensus Declaration, Trump's executive order underscores his administration's commitment to limiting abortion access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
