Left Menu

Trump's Executive Moves Reignite Abortion Debate

President Donald Trump restored U.S. participation in two anti-abortion pacts, including the Mexico City Policy. This decision, part of broader restrictive measures on abortion, drew criticism from advocates who argue it limits healthcare access worldwide and hinders gender equality progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 08:48 IST
Trump's Executive Moves Reignite Abortion Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move reigniting the nation's contentious abortion debate, President Donald Trump on Friday wielded his executive authority to reinstate U.S. involvement in two international anti-abortion agreements. Notably, this includes the Mexico City Policy, characterized by critics as a 'global gag rule' due to its restrictive impact on abortion advocacy.

Established initially by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the Mexico City Policy has been rescinded by each Democratic president only to be reinstated by Republican administrations. Trump, after his successful 2024 campaign, pushed to eliminate funding for organizations involved in abortion advocacy, sparking debate over healthcare access globally.

Pointing to research indicating unintended consequences like increased unplanned pregnancies, critics argue that these measures hinder the progress of gender equality by restricting women's ability to complete education and join the workforce. Alongside the U.S. rejoining the Geneva Consensus Declaration, Trump's executive order underscores his administration's commitment to limiting abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025