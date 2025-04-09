North Korea's Irreversible Nuclear Stance: A Bold Declaration
North Korea has declared its status as a nuclear weapons state irreversible, despite demands from the United States and its allies. Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, emphasizes the strength of their nuclear deterrent in response to outside threats. Washington's denuclearization policy appears increasingly unlikely.
North Korea has made a powerful statement through state media, affirming its permanent status as a nuclear weapons state. This announcement, attributed to Kim Yo Jong, sister of the nation's leader, underscores the regime's steadfast commitment to its nuclear program amid international pressure for denuclearization.
The declaration responds to recent joint statements by foreign ministers from the United States, Japan, and South Korea, who reiterated their demand for North Korea's complete denuclearization. Despite years of sanctions and diplomatic efforts, Pyongyang remains unwavering in its pursuit of a 'substantial and very strong nuclear deterrent.'
Analysts suggest that North Korea has exceeded commitments to disarm, creating challenges for the longstanding U.S. policy of denuclearization. With past attempts at diplomacy, including meetings between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, prospects for a peaceful resolution appear increasingly slim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
