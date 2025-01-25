Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Liquor Ban Sparks Debate Over State Revenue Impact

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur criticizes the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to ban liquor in religious cities, highlighting potential state revenue loss. He argues that despite the ban, liquor sales may continue elsewhere. Bhupendra Gupta calls for a comprehensive ban on all intoxicants to preserve religious purity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:46 IST
Congress leader Rajesh Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur has voiced strong criticism against the Madhya Pradesh government's recent decision to ban liquor sales in 17 religious cities across the state. Thakur emphasized that the ban could lead to significant losses in state treasury revenue. He noted that while the ban targets religious cities, liquor sales would likely persist in other areas within the state.

In a statement to ANI, Thakur cited the liquor bans in Gujarat and Bihar as primarily symbolic measures, suggesting the Madhya Pradesh ban could similarly fail to achieve its intended impact. He accused the authorities of using the ban for self-enrichment rather than genuine financial concern, insisting that enforcing the prohibition in 17 cities wouldn't undercut overall sales.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta demanded a broader crackdown on all forms of intoxicants to uphold the sacred character of these cities. Highlighting the threat of dry intoxication due to substances trafficked from Gujarat and Odisha, Gupta pointed out past seizures of illicit production units worth billions. He argued the need for a comprehensive ban, noting that despite the current focus on liquor, Madhya Pradesh faces other significant intoxication challenges. The government plans to shut down liquor outlets without providing relocation sites, maintaining existing restrictions near Narmada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

