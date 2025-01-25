Akhilesh Yadav Critiques Uttar Pradesh's Economic Aspirations
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government on its ambitious goal to hit a USD 1 trillion economy, labeling it as unrealistic and riddled with challenges like corruption and unemployment. He highlighted the struggles of farmers, traders, and industrialists in the state.
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's claims of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy within four years, calling it a 'trillion lies'.
Expressing his skepticism, Yadav accused the ruling BJP of corruption and highlighted the lack of tangible investments, impacting farmers, traders, and industrialists adversely.
He further emphasized the rising unemployment, migration issues, and inflation which, according to him, are worrying the state's residents, affecting purchasing power and economic stability.
