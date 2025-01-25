Political Unrest: Congress Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan was detained on Saturday, accused of abetting the suicide of Wayanad district Congress office-bearer N M Vijayan. He was later granted anticipatory bail.

Following two days of intensive police questioning, the arrest was formally recorded, highlighting the sensitivity of the case. Balakrishnan's release came after a court decision, as interrogations of all associated suspects concluded.

The situation has ignited a political storm, with accusations from the ruling CPI(M) suggesting a job scam at a Congress-run cooperative bank pressured the victims, Vijayan and his son, into suicide. These claims are intensifying scrutiny and tension within the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)