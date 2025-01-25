Left Menu

Hakan Fidan's Diplomatic Mission: Mending Ties and Tackling Terrorism

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Iraq to discuss the fight against Kurdish militants, security issues, and strengthen bilateral ties. The visit highlights Ankara's concerns over the Kurdish YPG militia and seeks Iraq's cooperation in designating the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:32 IST
Hakan Fidan's Diplomatic Mission: Mending Ties and Tackling Terrorism
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a strategic move to bolster regional security and diplomatic relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad. His visit on Sunday aims to address pressing security issues related to Kurdish militants and enhance ties between Turkey and Iraq.

Tensions had previously been high between the neighbors due to Turkey’s cross-border operations against PKK militants in northern Iraq. However, diplomatic relations began to thaw after Iraq branded the PKK a banned organization last year, setting the stage for high-level security discussions.

Fidan's agenda includes meetings with Iraq’s top officials and a call for Iraq to officially label the PKK as terrorists. This visit also underscores Turkey's call for the disbandment of the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, warning of possible military action if their concerns are unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

