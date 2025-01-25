Left Menu

Farewell to Archbishop Anastasios: A Pillar of Faith in Albania

Archbishop Anastasios, head of the Orthodox Church of Albania, has died at age 95 in Athens. He revitalized the Albanian Orthodox Church post-communism. His charitable work extended beyond borders, advocating interfaith dialogue. Albania mourns his passing as bells toll and candles illuminate the night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:57 IST
Archbishop Anastasios, the esteemed head of the Orthodox Church of Albania, passed away in Athens at 95, as confirmed by the church on Saturday.

He was instrumental in revamping the Albanian Orthodox Church post-1992 after the communist regime's fall in the predominantly Muslim nation. Admitted with the flu in Tirana, his condition worsened, necessitating his transfer to Athens.

Citizens gathered at the Orthodox Cathedral in Tirana, lighting candles as bells tolled. Anastasios, an advocate for interfaith dialogue, influenced many through his mission work in Africa and Albania. The nation and global leaders, including the President of Albania and Greek Prime Minister, offered tributes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

