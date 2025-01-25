Left Menu

V Vijayasai Reddy Resigns from Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter Begins

YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy has resigned as Rajya Sabha member, citing personal reasons. Reddy is the fourth YSRCP MP to step down after the party's poor performance in the 2024 elections. He plans to focus on agriculture and guest lecturing at universities moving forward.

V Vijayasai Reddy Resigns from Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter Begins
In a surprising move, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat, citing personal reasons for his departure from politics. This decision marks him as the fourth member of his party to resign after their electoral defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Reddy, a seasoned chartered accountant, emphasized his voluntary decision during a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, ensuring there was no external pressure. The Rajya Sabha has officially recorded his resignation as effective from January 25, 2025.

Looking forward, Reddy aims to engage in agriculture and guest lecturing, sharing his accrued knowledge with students. Despite persuasion from YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider, V Vijayasai Reddy remains steadfast in beginning a new chapter outside politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

