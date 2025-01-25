Left Menu

India Welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at Republic Day Parade

India welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. The visit marks enhanced cooperation between the two countries, as they focus on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on defense manufacturing and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:05 IST
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • India

India extended a warm welcome to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Modi highlighted the historical significance of Indonesia being the guest nation when India celebrated its first Republic Day. Subianto's presence at this milestone comes as India celebrates 75 years as a republic.

In discussions with President Subianto, both leaders explored ways to deepen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. A mutual agreement was reached to invigorate ties, especially in defense manufacturing and supply chain collaboration during their talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

