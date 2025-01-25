Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for Western Involvement in Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity for Europe and the US to participate in peace talks regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Speaking alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, he stressed Ukraine's involvement as crucial for impactful negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:19 IST
Zelenskiy Advocates for Western Involvement in Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his desire for Europe and the United States to be part of any discussions aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia. He conveyed this message during a press briefing on Saturday.

Appearing together with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of Ukraine's inclusion in peace negotiations to ensure they hold significant influence and results. He reiterated the need for a comprehensive approach that involves key international stakeholders.

Zelenskiy and Sandu's joint announcement emphasizes their commitment to collaborative diplomatic efforts, highlighting Ukraine's steadfast determination to seek a peaceful resolution with substantial support from Western allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025