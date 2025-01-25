Zelenskiy Advocates for Western Involvement in Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his desire for Europe and the United States to be part of any discussions aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia. He conveyed this message during a press briefing on Saturday.

Appearing together with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of Ukraine's inclusion in peace negotiations to ensure they hold significant influence and results. He reiterated the need for a comprehensive approach that involves key international stakeholders.

Zelenskiy and Sandu's joint announcement emphasizes their commitment to collaborative diplomatic efforts, highlighting Ukraine's steadfast determination to seek a peaceful resolution with substantial support from Western allies.

