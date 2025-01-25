Bihar Political Tensions: Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar's Protocol Breach

In a sharp political jab, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of protocol breach during Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent visit to the state. Yadav highlighted Kumar's absence at the event as evidence of diminishing mental acuity.

The Vice President attended a function in Samastipur to honor the late Karpoori Thakur, with numerous dignitaries, such as Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Union Ministers, in attendance. Yet, CM Kumar chose not to participate, opting instead to pay tribute afterward.

Yadav's remarks coincide with his criticism of former MLA Anant Singh's arrest, labeling it a façade. This sentiment is shared by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who similarly questioned Kumar's mental state, challenging him to name ministers without aid.

