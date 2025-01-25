Trump's Tax Cut Campaign: Promises and Predicaments

President Donald Trump has kicked off his return to office with a promise to service workers in Las Vegas: he's advocating for the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime. This move forms part of his broader strategy to reduce federal bureaucracy and implement sweeping tax cuts.

While Trump has vowed to fulfill several campaign promises, including the abolition of taxes on Social Security benefits, his proposals are set to encounter challenges. Analysts from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warn that the suggested tax cuts could increase the national debt by $7.5 trillion over the next decade.

Despite his determination, Trump's plans face skepticism within Congress, even among Republicans. Some party members fear that the financial implications could hinder the government's capacity to manage escalating debt, potentially exacerbating fiscal instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)