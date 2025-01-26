Elon Musk Sparks Controversy with AfD Campaign Endorsement
Elon Musk made a surprise appearance via video link at Germany's AfD election campaign, endorsing the far-right party and emphasizing the preservation of German culture. This follows earlier controversy involving Musk during a U.S. event. His remarks drew mixed reactions, with significant opposition protests across Germany.
Elon Musk unexpectedly joined Germany's AfD election event in Halle, endorsing the far-right party for a second time recently. Appearing via video, Musk spoke to 4,500 attendees about protecting German culture and values from dilution by multiculturalism.
His remarks sparked controversy, particularly after an incident last week at a U.S. event where he made a gesture perceived as a Nazi salute. Musk's comments on moving beyond guilt associated with Germany's Nazi past and criticizing media suppression in Germany have further fueled debates.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the use of free speech for extremist views. Musk's appearance received backlash, with tens of thousands protesting against the far-right across Germany, reflecting a nation deeply divided on these issues.
