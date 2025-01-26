Left Menu

CIA's Controversial COVID Origin Assessment: Lab Theory Gains Traction

The CIA now believes it is more likely that COVID-19 emerged from a lab rather than naturally. Despite low confidence in this assessment, the agency finds both scenarios plausible. China's government disputes the lab theory, accusing U.S. intelligence of politicizing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 00:34 IST
The Central Intelligence Agency has shifted its stance on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting it's "more likely" the virus emerged from a laboratory instead of occurring naturally, according to a spokesperson on Saturday. Previously, the agency had maintained an inconclusive position on the matter.

In the waning days of the Biden administration, former CIA Director William Burns tasked analysts and scientists with delivering a definitive assessment, citing the pandemic's historic impact. While the agency now supports the lab-origin theory, it does so with "low confidence," maintaining both lab and natural origins as feasible possibilities.

China's government has dismissed the lab-origin theory, alleging the politicization of the matter by U.S. intelligence. Beijing insists such claims lack credibility. Meanwhile, newly appointed CIA Director John Ratcliffe prioritizes transparency about the pandemic's origins, reinforcing the lab-link theory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

