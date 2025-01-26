Late-Night Purge Sparks Legal and Political Backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump has come under fire for his late-night dismissal of inspectors general from multiple government agencies, a move deemed illegal by critics. On Friday, Trump terminated 17 independent watchdogs, sparking concerns from lawmakers across the aisle about accountability and potential violations of federal law.

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff condemned the action as a clear violation of legal protocols, asserting that Trump seeks to evade accountability. The dismissals, involving key departments such as State, Defense, and Transportation, occurred without the required 30-day notice, violating federal law according to the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.

Republican voices, including Senators Chuck Grassley and John Barrasso, expressed concern and called for explanations, highlighting bipartisan unease. While Trump spared some inspectors, the firings largely targeted appointees from his first term, raising questions about the motivations and legal grounds for such sweeping changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)